Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $79,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLIBA. Benchmark reduced their price target on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

