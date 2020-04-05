Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,209 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of National Instruments worth $78,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in National Instruments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

