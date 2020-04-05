Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

