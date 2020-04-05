GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 24750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

GMV Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

