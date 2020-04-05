Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €13.40 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.28 ($20.09).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €12.33 ($14.34) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

