Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €124.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.98 ($136.02).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €102.70 ($119.42) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €104.22 and its 200-day moving average is €104.63. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.