Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €59.80 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.05 ($64.02).

Shares of VNA opened at €44.64 ($51.91) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52 week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

