Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.64 Million Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Corelogic worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corelogic by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corelogic by 61.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Corelogic by 81.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corelogic by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Corelogic by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

