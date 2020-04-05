Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,313,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,006,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Uniti Group by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

UNIT opened at $5.79 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

