Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $2,369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

