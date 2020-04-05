Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $204.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

