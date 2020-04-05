Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.87

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 17325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

