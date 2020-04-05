Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 512268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

