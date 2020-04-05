GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GSKY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,909,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.