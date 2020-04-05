Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

NYSE:SQM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.