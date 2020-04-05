Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,988 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.93%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew Lambiase acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

