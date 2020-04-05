Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $714,000 Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after buying an additional 2,711,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of TS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Tenaris SA has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

