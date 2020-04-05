Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $729,000 Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,583 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd alerts:

JTA stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.