Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 185.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $6.29 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

