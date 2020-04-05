Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

