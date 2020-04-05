Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Deluxe by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Deluxe stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

