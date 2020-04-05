Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after purchasing an additional 258,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 85,313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,053,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

Shares of LNG opened at $32.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

