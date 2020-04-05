Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Okta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Okta by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

