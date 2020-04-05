Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $124,267.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 22,529 shares valued at $4,341,023. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

