H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of H & R Block in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H & R Block from to in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of HRB opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,367,110,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2,587.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

