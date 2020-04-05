Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HLG opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

