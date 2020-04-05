Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Purchases $19,300.00 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 5,000 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCAP opened at $4.04 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.76%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit comprises about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

