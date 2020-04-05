Head-To-Head Analysis: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) vs. Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axovant Sciences has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Axovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Axovant Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Axovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axovant Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 858.33%. Axovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Axovant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Axovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -1,446.95% -250.88% -138.15% Axovant Sciences N/A -416.05% -124.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Axovant Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.71 million 38.62 -$24.71 million ($0.70) -1.71 Axovant Sciences N/A N/A -$221.57 million ($2.06) -1.21

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axovant Sciences. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Axovant Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. It also develops CK-103, a small molecule inhibitor of BET bromodomains; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody for oncology indications. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the anti-PD-L1 antibodies anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing nelotanserin, a selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and REM sleep behavior disorder in patients with LBD. In addition, it focuses on developing RVT-104, a combination of rivastigmine and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist as treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease or DLB. The company was formerly known as Roivant Neurosciences Ltd. and changed its name to Axovant Sciences Ltd. in March 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

