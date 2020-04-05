Head-To-Head Comparison: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 3 11 15 0 2.41 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 12 0 2.86

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $77.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $98.85, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Acceleron Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 4.39 $5.39 billion $6.14 12.74 Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 58.23 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -33.94

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 23.99% 35.49% 12.69% Acceleron Pharma -168.75% -25.95% -23.38%

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

