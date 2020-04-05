Head-To-Head Review: SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) versus The Competition

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.36 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.73 billion $456.42 million 5.32

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -27.21% -2.15% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2541 9498 13014 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 238.41%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 116.99%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have a beta of 2.23, suggesting that their average share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S competitors beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

