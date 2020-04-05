Head-To-Head Survey: American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National BankShares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. American National BankShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.06 $20.91 million $3.10 6.54 Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.72 $80.39 million $2.98 19.69

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American National BankShares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

American National BankShares currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.40%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given American National BankShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 19.35% 10.94% 1.40% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.01% 11.51% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats American National BankShares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

