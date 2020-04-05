Head to Head Survey: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) & Logansport Financial (NASDAQ:LOGN)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Logansport Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $40.35 million 1.99 $7.79 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $8.88 million 2.23 $2.25 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HMN Financial and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 19.32% 8.71% 1.04% Logansport Financial 26.08% N/A N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats Logansport Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

