Head-To-Head Survey: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) versus Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 7.57 $11.15 million N/A N/A Monroe Capital $68.19 million 1.80 $19.21 million $1.42 4.23

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Volatility and Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 38.17% 29.89% 15.13% Monroe Capital 28.18% 11.42% 4.39%

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Monroe Capital pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.39%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Value Line.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

