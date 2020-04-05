Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Head to Head Survey

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 4.37 $136.92 million $3.33 9.30 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit $76.64 million 1.07 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Highwoods Properties and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 4 5 0 2.56 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Volatility & Risk

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 18.52% 6.31% 2.80% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit -43.28% 9.99% 0.94%

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.2%. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities, which are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.