HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of HFC opened at $22.38 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

