Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $777.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,701,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 402,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

