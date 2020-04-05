HSBC Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €54.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.35 ($65.53).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €40.76 ($47.39) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.13 and a 200-day moving average of €62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

