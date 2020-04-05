HSBC Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €27.00 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.97 ($34.85).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €19.40 ($22.56) on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.31.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

