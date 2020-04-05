II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIVI. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in II-VI by 43.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 72.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 116,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.