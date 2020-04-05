Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

