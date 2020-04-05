Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 67.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 412,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 166,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.