Imv Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (TSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMV. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

IMV stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.