Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

IMV stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

