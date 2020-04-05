Insider Buying: First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Acquires $12,494.58 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $12,494.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $525,965.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFBC opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after buying an additional 691,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after buying an additional 217,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after buying an additional 297,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

