Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

