Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.64.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,104 shares of company stock worth $19,599,029. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.