Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $218.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

