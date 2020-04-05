INV Metals (TSE:INV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 9584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

INV Metals Company Profile (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for INV Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.