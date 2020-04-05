Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRET shares. Robert W. Baird cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

