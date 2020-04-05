iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

